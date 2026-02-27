Left Menu

U.N. Human Rights Chief Urges Iran to Halt Death Penalty Amid Protest Sentences

Volker Turk, the U.N. human rights chief, has called for an immediate moratorium on the death penalty in Iran. This follows the issuance of the first death sentence linked to recent protests. Turk highlighted concerns about dozens potentially facing execution, including minors, in his Geneva address.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 27-02-2026 14:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 14:34 IST
Volker Turk
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk, has urgently called for a halt on the use of the death penalty in Iran. His plea follows the issuance of the first death sentence tied to mass protests that erupted in January.

In a heartfelt address at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk expressed his alarm at reports indicating that at least eight individuals, including two minors, have been condemned to death due to their involvement in the protests. He further warned that approximately 30 others may face a similar fate.

Turk's statement underscores a growing international concern surrounding the severity of punishments being handed down in response to civic unrest in Iran, posing significant human rights implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

