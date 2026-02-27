U.N. Human Rights Chief Urges Iran to Halt Death Penalty Amid Protest Sentences

The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Turk, has urgently called for a halt on the use of the death penalty in Iran. His plea follows the issuance of the first death sentence tied to mass protests that erupted in January.

In a heartfelt address at the U.N. Human Rights Council in Geneva, Turk expressed his alarm at reports indicating that at least eight individuals, including two minors, have been condemned to death due to their involvement in the protests. He further warned that approximately 30 others may face a similar fate.

Turk's statement underscores a growing international concern surrounding the severity of punishments being handed down in response to civic unrest in Iran, posing significant human rights implications.

