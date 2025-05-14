Erdogan Foresees an Era Without State Trustees

In a recent address to AK Party lawmakers, President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his belief that the frequent appointment of state trustees to elected mayors in Turkey could significantly diminish. This outlook is contingent upon the PKK militant group following through on its decision to disband.

Turkey has a long-standing practice of replacing elected mayors, particularly from pro-Kurdish and main opposition parties, citing their alleged links to the PKK. Erdogan's statement suggests a potential shift in this policy if the PKK ceases its activities.

Speaking in parliament, Erdogan underscored that, with the disbandment of the PKK, the need for state-appointed trustees could become an anomaly in Turkey's political landscape.

