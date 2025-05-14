Left Menu

Erdogan Foresees an Era Without State Trustees

President Erdogan anticipates the decreased appointment of state trustees in Turkey, contingent on the PKK's disbandment. Turkey has a pattern of replacing mayors linked to the PKK, affecting pro-Kurdish and main opposition parties. Erdogan addressed this in a speech to AK Party lawmakers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:12 IST
Erdogan Foresees an Era Without State Trustees
President
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent address to AK Party lawmakers, President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his belief that the frequent appointment of state trustees to elected mayors in Turkey could significantly diminish. This outlook is contingent upon the PKK militant group following through on its decision to disband.

Turkey has a long-standing practice of replacing elected mayors, particularly from pro-Kurdish and main opposition parties, citing their alleged links to the PKK. Erdogan's statement suggests a potential shift in this policy if the PKK ceases its activities.

Speaking in parliament, Erdogan underscored that, with the disbandment of the PKK, the need for state-appointed trustees could become an anomaly in Turkey's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025