Joy in Rishra: The Homecoming of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw

In Rishra, West Bengal, a wave of relief swept through the community after the news of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw's release from Pakistan emerged on Wednesday. Joy replaced the 21-day anxiety that had gripped his neighborhood.

Residents celebrated when Shaw was handed back to the BSF at the Attari-Wagah border. His family, overwhelmed with joy, distributed sweets and expressed gratitude for the support received from political leaders and the community during the ordeal.

BSF officials noted that Shaw crossed into Pakistan inadvertently and was detained amid escalating tensions between the two nations. He will receive a medical check-up and participate in an inquiry into his detention, while under no active duty assignment for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)