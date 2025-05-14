Left Menu

Joy in Rishra: The Homecoming of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw

After 21 days of intense anxiety in Rishra, West Bengal, joy returned as BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw was released by Pakistani authorities. Shaw's inadvertent crossing into Pakistan had his family distraught, but his return brought celebrations and gratitude towards those who aided in his release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rishra | Updated: 14-05-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 16:16 IST
Joy in Rishra: The Homecoming of BSF Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw
  • Country:
  • India

In Rishra, West Bengal, a wave of relief swept through the community after the news of BSF constable Purnam Kumar Shaw's release from Pakistan emerged on Wednesday. Joy replaced the 21-day anxiety that had gripped his neighborhood.

Residents celebrated when Shaw was handed back to the BSF at the Attari-Wagah border. His family, overwhelmed with joy, distributed sweets and expressed gratitude for the support received from political leaders and the community during the ordeal.

BSF officials noted that Shaw crossed into Pakistan inadvertently and was detained amid escalating tensions between the two nations. He will receive a medical check-up and participate in an inquiry into his detention, while under no active duty assignment for now.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025