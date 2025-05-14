Karnataka CM Criticizes Centre Over Delayed Grants

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has criticized the central government for not releasing promised grants necessary for key state projects and welfare schemes. A particular concern is the Bhadra Upper River Project, where funds worth Rs 5,300 crore, announced in the budget, are yet to arrive.

The Upper Bhadra Project intends to irrigate 2.25 lakh hectares across multiple districts and replenish over 350 tanks. Siddaramaiah expressed frustration over the Centre's failure to provide the Rs 11,495 crore needed for state development schemes, despite Karnataka's significant tax contributions.

During a review meeting, Siddaramaiah urged Karnataka MPs to act on the delay and highlighted that many central schemes await funding. Officials mentioned pending grants for MGNREGS and Jal Jeevan Mission, pointing to an ongoing issue of delayed fund disbursement by the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)