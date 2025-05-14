Left Menu

Kennedy Vows to Defend NIH Funding Amid Budget Cuts

During a House Appropriations Committee hearing, U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stated his commitment to utilizing Congress-appropriated funds for biomedical research at the National Institutes for Health, amid proposed budget cuts by President Trump. Representative Rosa DeLauro emphasized Congress's ongoing financial commitment despite the administration's reduction plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-05-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 19:58 IST
Kennedy Vows to Defend NIH Funding Amid Budget Cuts
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. assured lawmakers of his dedication to maintaining funding for the National Institutes for Health (NIH). During a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday, Kennedy responded to concerns about President Donald Trump's budget, which proposes significant cuts of $18 billion to the NIH.

Kennedy affirmed, "If you appropriate me the funds, I'm going to spend them," highlighting his intent to allocate the resources provided by Congress towards essential biomedical research. His remarks came after Representative Rosa DeLauro emphasized the existing financial provisions for the NIH in Congress's 2024 budget.

DeLauro, the committee's top Democrat, reiterated that the appropriated funds remain valid under a continuing resolution, counteracting the administration's proposed budget reductions. Her comments underscore efforts within Congress to sustain NIH contributions crucial for ongoing research advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025