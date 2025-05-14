Kennedy Vows to Defend NIH Funding Amid Budget Cuts

U.S. health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. assured lawmakers of his dedication to maintaining funding for the National Institutes for Health (NIH). During a House Appropriations Committee hearing on Wednesday, Kennedy responded to concerns about President Donald Trump's budget, which proposes significant cuts of $18 billion to the NIH.

Kennedy affirmed, "If you appropriate me the funds, I'm going to spend them," highlighting his intent to allocate the resources provided by Congress towards essential biomedical research. His remarks came after Representative Rosa DeLauro emphasized the existing financial provisions for the NIH in Congress's 2024 budget.

DeLauro, the committee's top Democrat, reiterated that the appropriated funds remain valid under a continuing resolution, counteracting the administration's proposed budget reductions. Her comments underscore efforts within Congress to sustain NIH contributions crucial for ongoing research advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)