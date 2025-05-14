Historic U.S.-Syria Diplomatic Breakthrough Unfolds in Saudi Arabia
U.S. President Donald Trump met Syria’s new president Ahmed al-Sharaa, urging him to normalize ties with Israel. This comes after lifting sanctions on Syria, stirring concerns in Israel. Trump's Gulf trip resulted in significant economic deals with Saudi Arabia and marked a diplomatic engagement with Qatar.
In a pivotal meeting held in Saudi Arabia, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Syria's president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel. This development follows the surprising U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Syria, signaling a major shift in Middle Eastern diplomatic dynamics.
The discussions, which took place ahead of a summit between the United States and Gulf Arab countries, included the possibility of Syria joining the Abraham Accords. Despite Syria's historic ties with militant groups, Trump, who championed previous Middle Eastern normalization agreements in 2020, emphasized the strategic realignment as beneficial for regional stability.
Beyond geopolitical ripples, Trump's visit to the Gulf was marked by major economic agreements, including $600 billion in investments from Saudi Arabia into the U.S. and significant arms agreements. Additionally, Trump's engagement with Qatar marks a thaw in relations, culminating in substantial defense and aviation contracts, further solidifying U.S. ties with key regional players.
(With inputs from agencies.)
