Left Menu

Historic U.S.-Syria Diplomatic Breakthrough Unfolds in Saudi Arabia

U.S. President Donald Trump met Syria’s new president Ahmed al-Sharaa, urging him to normalize ties with Israel. This comes after lifting sanctions on Syria, stirring concerns in Israel. Trump's Gulf trip resulted in significant economic deals with Saudi Arabia and marked a diplomatic engagement with Qatar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 20:13 IST
Historic U.S.-Syria Diplomatic Breakthrough Unfolds in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump

In a pivotal meeting held in Saudi Arabia, U.S. President Donald Trump urged Syria's president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel. This development follows the surprising U.S. decision to lift sanctions on Syria, signaling a major shift in Middle Eastern diplomatic dynamics.

The discussions, which took place ahead of a summit between the United States and Gulf Arab countries, included the possibility of Syria joining the Abraham Accords. Despite Syria's historic ties with militant groups, Trump, who championed previous Middle Eastern normalization agreements in 2020, emphasized the strategic realignment as beneficial for regional stability.

Beyond geopolitical ripples, Trump's visit to the Gulf was marked by major economic agreements, including $600 billion in investments from Saudi Arabia into the U.S. and significant arms agreements. Additionally, Trump's engagement with Qatar marks a thaw in relations, culminating in substantial defense and aviation contracts, further solidifying U.S. ties with key regional players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migrants

U.S. Government Pushes for Immediate Deportation of Detained Venezuelan Migr...

 Global
2
Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

Dollar Soars as U.S.-China Tariff Truce Boosts Markets

 Global
3
Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

Tightening the Purse Strings: New SNAP Proposals Unveiled

 Global
4
U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

U.S.-China Trade Truce Lights Up Global Markets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025