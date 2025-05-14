House Arrest Follows Hunger Strike: Former Gabon President's Family Await Trial

The wife and son of Gabon's former president have transitioned from prison cells to house arrest. They face allegations of financial misdeeds, including embezzlement and money laundering. This development comes after a prolonged detention, enhanced by a hunger strike and subsequent hospitalization.

This house arrest, influenced by African Union's intervention, unites them with Ali Bongo. However, the allegations of torture in detention have been vehemently denied by current President Brice Oligui Nguema. Meanwhile, their supporters demand assurance of a fair trial.

The African Union recently reinstated Gabon's membership, suspended after the coup that ousted Ali Bongo. Former prime minister and election candidate Alain Claude Bilie By Nze criticizes the government's past actions, calling for a transparent legal process.

(With inputs from agencies.)