Anita Anand: Heralding a New Era in Canada's Foreign Affairs

Anita Anand, an Indo-Canadian MP, has been appointed as Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, following a cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Previously, Anand served as the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar congratulated Anand on X, expressing eagerness for future collaborations.

In a recent political development in Canada, Indo-Canadian lawmaker Anita Anand has been appointed as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs by Prime Minister Mark Carney. This appointment comes as part of a broader cabinet reshuffle following Carney's rise to leadership after the recent federal elections.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar extended his congratulations to Anand via a post on X, showcasing the warm ties between Indian and Canadian leadership. Anand, who has previously held the position of Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, takes over the role from Melanie Joly.

Prime Minister Carney's reshuffle also saw Maninder Sidhu appointed as Minister for International Trade, marking a pivotal moment for Indo-Canadian representation in the government. This change in cabinet highlights Carney's strategic decisions in light of his recent ascent and upcoming challenges.

