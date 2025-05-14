Grenade Attack Targets Pro-Army Rally in Quetta

A deadly attack shocked the city of Quetta, Balochistan, when a suspected militant on a motorcycle hurled a grenade at a pro-army rally. The incident resulted in one fatality and left ten others wounded, some critically, according to police and hospital sources.

The violent act took place as around 150 participants traveled in vehicles and on motorcycles to a hockey ground for a government-organized event celebrating recent military activities. The local police chief, Mohammad Malghani, confirmed the details of the attack.

No group immediately took responsibility for the attack, but the Baloch Liberation Army, a separatist group with a history of insurgency in the region, is likely to be a prime suspect. Wasim Baig, a spokesman for the Civil Hospital, stated that the injured were receiving medical attention, with two individuals in critical condition.

