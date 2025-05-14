Zelenskiy Awaits Russian Stance for Peace Talks in Turkey
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed skepticism about Russia's commitment to peace talks, stating he would assess Ukraine's response after seeing who represents Russia in planned discussions in Turkey. Zelenskiy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for ongoing aggression, highlighting the lack of Russian will as the main barrier to peace.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:05 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy conveyed skepticism over Russia's engagement in potential peace talks, stating Ukraine's next steps will depend on the Russian delegation's profile at the planned discussions in Turkey.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of perpetuating violence instead of considering dialogue.
Zelenskiy emphasized that the international community increasingly views Russia's unwillingness as the primary hindrance to achieving a peaceful resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- Russia
- Turkey
- Putin
- diplomacy
- media signals
- nightly address
- world
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Weighs In on Putin's Intentions Amid Ukraine Conflict
Pahalgam Attack Sparks International Urgency for Diplomacy
Peace Prospects in Ukraine: Putin's Stance on Diplomatic Resolution
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran Engages E3 in Crucial Talks
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Rome Set for Key US-Iran Nuclear Talks