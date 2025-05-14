Zelenskiy Awaits Russian Stance for Peace Talks in Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy conveyed skepticism over Russia's engagement in potential peace talks, stating Ukraine's next steps will depend on the Russian delegation's profile at the planned discussions in Turkey.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of perpetuating violence instead of considering dialogue.

Zelenskiy emphasized that the international community increasingly views Russia's unwillingness as the primary hindrance to achieving a peaceful resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)