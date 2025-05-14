Peru's Cabinet Reshuffle: Eduardo Arana Named Prime Minister

In a significant political development, Peruvian President Dina Boluarte has appointed Eduardo Arana as the nation's prime minister. The announcement was made on Wednesday, solidifying Arana's new position within the government.

This appointment comes just a day after the previous prime minister, Gustavo Adrianzen, stepped down. Adrianzen's resignation was prompted by a scheduled censure vote in Congress regarding his controversial handling of crime and the killing of several miners, which stirred public emotion and government scrutiny.

The transition marks a pivotal moment in Peruvian politics as President Boluarte seeks to reinforce her administration amid rising tensions and challenges confronting the nation.

