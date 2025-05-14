Rising Threats Against Judges Prompt Call for Increased Security Funding
U.S. federal judges are facing increased threats, prompting calls for $892 million in security funding. The tensions stem from rulings against the Trump administration. The judiciary is concerned about threats impacting judicial independence, with lawmakers considering a budget increase despite broader government spending cuts.
In response to escalating threats, key members of the U.S. federal judiciary have urged lawmakers to amplify security funding. The call for increased protection comes as threats surge against judges, notably those who have ruled against elements of the Trump administration's policies.
Judge Amy St. Eve testified, advocating for a substantial budget increase to $892 million to fortify security measures, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding judges and their families. Similarly, Judge Robert Conrad highlighted the detrimental effects of threats on judicial independence, asserting the necessity of preserving the rule of law.
Amid political tensions, the Trump administration has been critical of judges overruling its agenda, labeling them as biased. A recent investigation revealed multiple instances of threats against judges' families, further underscoring the urgent need for enhanced security funding by the judiciary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- judiciary
- security
- Trump
- judges
- threats
- funding
- Congress
- impeachment
- justice
- independence
ALSO READ
"Lowest Level": Pralhad Joshi hits out at Congress over "Gayab" remark
BJP's Sambit Patra Denounces Congress: Calls It 'Pindi' Alliance
Congress Pushes for Special Assembly Session on Pahalgam Attack
Pawar Backs Congress Call for Special Parliament Session Over Pahalgam Attack
IVANA Jewels Secures Rs 2 Crore Funding to Expand Across India