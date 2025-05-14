Left Menu

Rising Threats Against Judges Prompt Call for Increased Security Funding

U.S. federal judges are facing increased threats, prompting calls for $892 million in security funding. The tensions stem from rulings against the Trump administration. The judiciary is concerned about threats impacting judicial independence, with lawmakers considering a budget increase despite broader government spending cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-05-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 14-05-2025 23:58 IST
Rising Threats Against Judges Prompt Call for Increased Security Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to escalating threats, key members of the U.S. federal judiciary have urged lawmakers to amplify security funding. The call for increased protection comes as threats surge against judges, notably those who have ruled against elements of the Trump administration's policies.

Judge Amy St. Eve testified, advocating for a substantial budget increase to $892 million to fortify security measures, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding judges and their families. Similarly, Judge Robert Conrad highlighted the detrimental effects of threats on judicial independence, asserting the necessity of preserving the rule of law.

Amid political tensions, the Trump administration has been critical of judges overruling its agenda, labeling them as biased. A recent investigation revealed multiple instances of threats against judges' families, further underscoring the urgent need for enhanced security funding by the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explainable AI gains ground as key to safe clinical decision support

Next-gen threat intelligence: New GPT framework delivers scalable, explainable cyber risk monitoring

AI transforms global supply chains with precision, resilience and sustainability

Digital safety competence enhances critical thinking and AI self-efficacy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025