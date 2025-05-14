Rising Threats Against Judges Prompt Call for Increased Security Funding

In response to escalating threats, key members of the U.S. federal judiciary have urged lawmakers to amplify security funding. The call for increased protection comes as threats surge against judges, notably those who have ruled against elements of the Trump administration's policies.

Judge Amy St. Eve testified, advocating for a substantial budget increase to $892 million to fortify security measures, emphasizing the importance of safeguarding judges and their families. Similarly, Judge Robert Conrad highlighted the detrimental effects of threats on judicial independence, asserting the necessity of preserving the rule of law.

Amid political tensions, the Trump administration has been critical of judges overruling its agenda, labeling them as biased. A recent investigation revealed multiple instances of threats against judges' families, further underscoring the urgent need for enhanced security funding by the judiciary.

