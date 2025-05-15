Left Menu

Iran Defies U.S. Criticism Amid Rising Tensions

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Iran would not succumb to U.S. pressure following President Trump's critical remarks during his Gulf tour. Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran would rather embrace martyrdom than submit to intimidation, asserting the nation's resilience against perceived threats.

Updated: 15-05-2025 01:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 01:55 IST
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian firmly addressed criticisms from U.S. President Donald Trump, asserting Iran's resolve in standing up to international pressures.

In a televised speech, Pezeshkian denounced Trump's recent remarks made during his Gulf tour and emphasized that Iran would not be swayed by aggressive rhetoric.

Pezeshkian highlighted Iran's cultural valor, stating that martyrdom is considered more honorable than submission, reinforcing the nation's resilience against foreign intimidation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

