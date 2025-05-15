Rajnath Singh Assesses Security and Readiness in J&K

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday to assess the security situation and the combat readiness of the armed forces in the region.

This visit marks his first trip to the union territory following the initiation of Operation Sindoor, reflecting the government's focus on bolstering security.

Officials confirmed that Singh will conduct a comprehensive review of the security scenario and armed forces' readiness to address any potential threats in the region.

