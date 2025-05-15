Left Menu

Russia's Strategic Shift: Evolving Stance on Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia has altered its stance on a peace deal with Ukraine, reflecting its advancements on the battlefield, according to Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Diplomatic efforts continue amidst territorial control disputes, with Moscow expressing gratitude to China and Brazil for seeking a resolution, while Ukraine refuses to concede sovereignty.

Russia has adjusted its position on a peace deal with Ukraine, influenced by its recent military advances, confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. The shift comes after President Vladimir Putin demanded Ukraine abandon its NATO aspirations and withdraw from contested regions.

Zakharova cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's remarks that Ukraine loses territory each time it exits negotiations. Currently, Russia controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, claiming this as Russian land—a claim rejected by Ukraine and Western nations.

Moscow acknowledges China and Brazil's efforts towards a diplomatic settlement, yet questions remain about Ukraine's willingness to negotiate, as Kyiv maintains it will never recognize Russian authority over its territories.

