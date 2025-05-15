Russia has adjusted its position on a peace deal with Ukraine, influenced by its recent military advances, confirmed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova. The shift comes after President Vladimir Putin demanded Ukraine abandon its NATO aspirations and withdraw from contested regions.

Zakharova cited Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's remarks that Ukraine loses territory each time it exits negotiations. Currently, Russia controls nearly one-fifth of Ukraine, claiming this as Russian land—a claim rejected by Ukraine and Western nations.

Moscow acknowledges China and Brazil's efforts towards a diplomatic settlement, yet questions remain about Ukraine's willingness to negotiate, as Kyiv maintains it will never recognize Russian authority over its territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)