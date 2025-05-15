BJP's Manipur Unity: A Stand Against Defection Rumors

In a clear dismissal of swirling rumors, the BJP's Manipur unit asserted the solidarity of its legislators amidst reports suggesting potential defections to the opposition Congress. The claims, mostly circulating on social media and various local media outlets, have been categorically labeled false by the party leadership.

The clarification comes at a delicate time for the northeastern state, which has been under President's rule since February 13. The pervasive nature of these rumors posed a potential threat to the stability of the party's presence in Manipur.

Highlighting the need for responsible communication, the BJP urged the public to exercise caution, especially amidst the fragile political situation in the state. The party remains steadfast in its assertion that its legislators are unified and will continue their collective support in the future.

