The High-Stakes Legal Battle of Nirav Modi: Extradition Tensions Rise

Renowned diamond mogul Nirav Modi, facing extradition to India, has petitioned a London court for bail, citing fears for his life. Modi, wanted for alleged involvement in a major fraud case in India, has been detained in the UK since 2019. His extradition appeals remain unsuccessful.

In court, Modi's counsel argued potential risks from the Indian government, referencing international incidents involving Sikh activists and other contentious episodes. Despite allegations, India denies engaging in such activities, while Modi's legal team insists the risk underpins Modi's reasoning not to abscond from Britain.

This week marks Modi's ninth appeal for bail, and it coincides with the arrest of his uncle, Mehul Choksi, linked in the same fraud case. The case highlights ongoing diplomatic and legal hurdles regarding extradition and international jurisdiction.

