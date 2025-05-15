Clash in Gaza: Rising Tensions Amid Stalled Peace Efforts

Intense airstrikes have devastated Gaza's Khan Younis, leaving more than 50 people dead in consecutive nights of bombing. In the north, separate strikes claimed over a dozen lives, marking a significant escalation in hostilities.

Despite US President Donald Trump's Middle East visit, hopes for a ceasefire or renewed aid remain unfulfilled, with Israel's blockade entering its third month. Eyewitnesses in Khan Younis reported multiple airstrikes overnight, heightening the humanitarian crisis.

As tension rises, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises to escalate military actions against Hamas. Meanwhile, local hospitals struggle to cope with casualties amid severe food shortages, leading international organizations to warn of an impending famine if the blockade and operations persist.

