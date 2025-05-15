Left Menu

Teesta Prahar: Army's Strategic Drill Showcases Modern Warfare Prowess

The Indian Army conducted 'Teesta Prahar' at the Teesta field firing range in north Bengal. This exercise demonstrated operational preparedness and joint force integration using next-generation weapons systems in a challenging riverine terrain. It emphasized technological advancement and seamless coordination among various Army services for effective mission execution.

Updated: 15-05-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:06 IST
The Indian Army has recently executed a large-scale military exercise, 'Teesta Prahar', at the Teesta field firing range near Siliguri, North Bengal. The operation aimed to demonstrate the integration of cutting-edge technology and newly inducted next-generation weapon systems.

This exercise, set in the challenging terrains of the strategically critical 'Chicken's Neck' area, tested the combat effectiveness of various Army units under realistic battlefield conditions. The 22-km land corridor, known as the Siliguri corridor, was a focal point for assessing the strategic mobility and readiness of the forces.

With various branches of the Army like the infantry, artillery, and special forces participating, the exercise highlighted seamless coordination and jointness in military operations. This initiative underlines the Army's unwavering focus on modernization, adaptability, and readiness to defend India's borders effectively.

