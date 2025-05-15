Teesta Prahar: Army's Strategic Drill Showcases Modern Warfare Prowess
The Indian Army conducted 'Teesta Prahar' at the Teesta field firing range in north Bengal. This exercise demonstrated operational preparedness and joint force integration using next-generation weapons systems in a challenging riverine terrain. It emphasized technological advancement and seamless coordination among various Army services for effective mission execution.
- Country:
- India
The Indian Army has recently executed a large-scale military exercise, 'Teesta Prahar', at the Teesta field firing range near Siliguri, North Bengal. The operation aimed to demonstrate the integration of cutting-edge technology and newly inducted next-generation weapon systems.
This exercise, set in the challenging terrains of the strategically critical 'Chicken's Neck' area, tested the combat effectiveness of various Army units under realistic battlefield conditions. The 22-km land corridor, known as the Siliguri corridor, was a focal point for assessing the strategic mobility and readiness of the forces.
With various branches of the Army like the infantry, artillery, and special forces participating, the exercise highlighted seamless coordination and jointness in military operations. This initiative underlines the Army's unwavering focus on modernization, adaptability, and readiness to defend India's borders effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Greek Railways: A New Era of Safety and Modernization
Revamping the Skies: A Billion-Dollar Modernization Plan for U.S. Air Traffic Control
TCS Unveils GenAI-Enhanced 'MasterCraft' for Agile Legacy System Modernization
PM calls for continued alertness, clear communication; reaffirms commitment to national security, operational preparedness, citizen safety.
JCI to Bolster Jute Sector with Modernization Initiatives