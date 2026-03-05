China's Strategic Defense Push: Modernization Amidst Regional Tensions
China plans a 7% increase in defense spending by 2026, outpacing economic growth despite regional tensions. The defense budget aims to modernize military capabilities by 2035, with an emphasis on sovereignty and security. A high-profile military purge highlights ongoing anti-corruption efforts.
China is set to increase its defense expenditure by 7% in 2026, positioning itself ahead of its economy's growth trajectory and other Asian nations, against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions, particularly with Taiwan.
At the opening of the annual parliamentary meeting, Premier Li Qiang unveiled plans to bolster combat readiness and develop advanced military capabilities. He emphasized that these measures are crucial for safeguarding China's sovereignty and security while President Xi Jinping maintains command responsibility.
Amid this, a notable military purge underscores a tightening grip on corruption, with several top generals under investigation. Analysts suggest that China's military spending will continue to surpass regional averages, stressing its commitment to long-term modernization goals.