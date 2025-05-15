Left Menu

Tiranga Yatra: A Unifying March for India’s Armed Forces

Thousands participated in a Tiranga Yatra in Jammu to show support for the Indian armed forces following retaliatory strikes in Pakistan. Organized by Citizens for National Security and BJP, the march demonstrated national unity, reflecting diverse participation and underscoring India's decisive response to threats under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a powerful demonstration of national unity, thousands converged on Jammu for a Tiranga Yatra to express support for India's armed forces. This march followed Operation Sindoor's retaliatory strikes on terror facilities in response to a terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Organized by Citizens for National Security and the Bharatiya Janata Party, the rally saw participants fervently waving the national flag and chanting patriotic slogans. The event, starting from the JDA parking near Indira Chowk, drew a diverse crowd, including political leaders, veterans, and displaced individuals.

Speakers praised India's decisive military response and the unwavering public support for the armed forces. The Tiranga Yatra was a testament to India's collective strength and resolve in safeguarding its sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

