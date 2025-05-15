BJP's Patriotic Tiranga Yatra Honors Armed Forces in Jamshedpur

In a patriotic gesture, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jamshedpur on Thursday to commend the valor of India's armed forces during the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor.'

Amidst a wave of national pride, former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Arjun Munda joined a multitude of supporters in the march, which traveled from Jubilee Park to Saheed Chowk. The participants laid floral tributes at Shaheed Chowk, remembering those lost in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

'Operation Sindoor' included decisive retaliatory strikes against terror strongholds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. This operation highlighted India's firm stance against Pakistan-sponsored extremism, signaling a robust defense policy.

