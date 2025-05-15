BJP's Patriotic Tiranga Yatra Honors Armed Forces in Jamshedpur
The BJP organized a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jamshedpur to honor the Indian armed forces' bravery during 'Operation Sindoor'. The event featured leading political figures and paid tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, showcasing India's resolve against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
- Country:
- India
In a patriotic gesture, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jamshedpur on Thursday to commend the valor of India's armed forces during the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor.'
Amidst a wave of national pride, former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Arjun Munda joined a multitude of supporters in the march, which traveled from Jubilee Park to Saheed Chowk. The participants laid floral tributes at Shaheed Chowk, remembering those lost in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.
'Operation Sindoor' included decisive retaliatory strikes against terror strongholds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. This operation highlighted India's firm stance against Pakistan-sponsored extremism, signaling a robust defense policy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Perpetrators, backers, planners of Pahalgam attack must be brought to justice: Jaishankar after phone talks with Rubio.
Justice Demand Intensifies After Pahalgam Attack
Diplomatic Strain: US Mediates India-Pakistan Rift Post-Pahalgam Attack
SC pulls up petitioners for filing PIL on Pahalgam attack, says judges not experts in probe of terror cases.
PIL over Pahalgam attack: In this crucial time, each and every citizen of country joined hands to fight terror, says SC.