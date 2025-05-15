Left Menu

BJP's Patriotic Tiranga Yatra Honors Armed Forces in Jamshedpur

The BJP organized a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jamshedpur to honor the Indian armed forces' bravery during 'Operation Sindoor'. The event featured leading political figures and paid tribute to victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, showcasing India's resolve against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-05-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 22:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a patriotic gesture, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Jamshedpur on Thursday to commend the valor of India's armed forces during the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor.'

Amidst a wave of national pride, former chief ministers Raghubar Das and Arjun Munda joined a multitude of supporters in the march, which traveled from Jubilee Park to Saheed Chowk. The participants laid floral tributes at Shaheed Chowk, remembering those lost in the brutal Pahalgam terror attack.

'Operation Sindoor' included decisive retaliatory strikes against terror strongholds across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, following the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. This operation highlighted India's firm stance against Pakistan-sponsored extremism, signaling a robust defense policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

