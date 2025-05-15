Putin and Zelenskiy: A Diplomatic Standoff

Russia's President Vladimir Putin dodged a proposed meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Turkey, opting to send a lower-tier delegation for the planned peace talks. This move has dampened hopes for major progress, despite being the first direct talks since March 2022.

U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that no significant advances are expected unless he meets directly with Putin. Zelenskiy viewed Putin's absence as a sign of insincerity towards ending the conflict, as Russia accused Ukraine of staging a publicity stunt.

With pre-existing tensions heightened by Trump's unpredictable diplomacy, the talks face uncertainty. Meanwhile, Ukraine seeks an immediate ceasefire, counteracting Russia's strategic battlefield advantage. Moscow remains steadfast on demands that Ukraine views as capitulation.

