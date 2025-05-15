Rubio Addresses Humanitarian Concerns in Gaza Amid Criticism
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed concerns over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza following talks with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Rubio emphasized the U.S. stance against Hamas and openness to alternative aid distribution plans that prevent aid from being misused by militants.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio highlighted the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza after discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking from Antalya, Turkey, Rubio acknowledged the severe conditions in Gaza, where humanitarian aid has been restricted since early March. He emphasized that the U.S. remains sensitive to the plight of Gaza's residents.
Rubio reiterated the Trump administration's position, blaming Hamas for Gaza's difficulties and advocating for the group's elimination as a path to peace. The recent conflict, triggered by Hamas in October 2023, underscores the urgency of addressing the situation, Rubio stated.
This marks Rubio's first public comments on Gaza since the U.S.-endorsed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation announced plans to commence aid distribution by the end of May, amidst widespread criticism. Rubio mentioned being open to new aid plans that ensure assistance reaches residents without being intercepted by Hamas, emphasizing constructive and productive engagement going forward.
(With inputs from agencies.)
