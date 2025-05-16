Left Menu

Bihar BJP Demands Jail for Rahul Gandhi Over Unauthorized Event

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal criticized Rahul Gandhi for attending an event at a hostel without permission, calling for his arrest. Jaiswal accused Gandhi of political opportunism in light of upcoming elections, while the Darbhanga administration pledged to take action under legal provisions.

Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Dilip Jaiswal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Bihar political scene is heating up following an incident involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal has vocally criticized Gandhi for allegedly attending an unauthorized event at Darbhanga's Ambedkar hostel. Jaiswal insists that Gandhi's actions warrant more than just a simple FIR; he believes imprisonment is necessary to uphold legal protocols.

Highlighting the historical significance of Bihar, Jaiswal emphasized that the state, known as the land of Chanakya, will not tolerate any deception. He pointedly questioned whether Gandhi sees himself above the law, underscoring the belief that legal permission is paramount for conducting such events.

The row emerged amid allegations from Gandhi, claiming that the Bihar Police attempted to hinder his journey to the hostel. In response, the Darbhanga District Magistrate has announced plans to pursue action against Gandhi for violating Section 163 of the CrPC. Meanwhile, JDU MP Sanjay Jha accused Gandhi of leveraging the reservation issue for electoral gains, drawing sharp distinctions between Gandhi's meeting and the approved assembly at the town hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)

