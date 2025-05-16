Bihar BJP Demands Jail for Rahul Gandhi Over Unauthorized Event

The Bihar political scene is heating up following an incident involving Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal has vocally criticized Gandhi for allegedly attending an unauthorized event at Darbhanga's Ambedkar hostel. Jaiswal insists that Gandhi's actions warrant more than just a simple FIR; he believes imprisonment is necessary to uphold legal protocols.

Highlighting the historical significance of Bihar, Jaiswal emphasized that the state, known as the land of Chanakya, will not tolerate any deception. He pointedly questioned whether Gandhi sees himself above the law, underscoring the belief that legal permission is paramount for conducting such events.

The row emerged amid allegations from Gandhi, claiming that the Bihar Police attempted to hinder his journey to the hostel. In response, the Darbhanga District Magistrate has announced plans to pursue action against Gandhi for violating Section 163 of the CrPC. Meanwhile, JDU MP Sanjay Jha accused Gandhi of leveraging the reservation issue for electoral gains, drawing sharp distinctions between Gandhi's meeting and the approved assembly at the town hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)