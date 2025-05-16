Left Menu

Ali Bongo's Escape: From Coup to Liberation

Former Gabon president Ali Bongo, ousted in a 2023 coup, has been transported to Angola with his wife and son. The family was moved from prison to house arrest amid accusations of corruption. Despite claims of freedom, Bongo hasn't left Libreville until now, amid calls from the African Union for his family's release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Luanda | Updated: 16-05-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 13:06 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, former Gabon president Ali Bongo has relocated to Angola alongside his wife and son. The family, previously constrained under house arrest following a 2023 coup, exited Gabon amid allegations of financial misconduct including embezzlement and money laundering.

Ali Bongo, aged 66, initially found himself confined since the unseating. However, contradicting official claims of freedom, Bongo remained in Libreville until now. Reliable sources indicate that the family departed Gabon's capital just before midnight on Thursday.

This unfolding saga follows the African Union's recent decision to reinstate Gabon's membership, contingent upon safeguarding the rights and health of Bongo's family. The move underscores a complex political landscape and ongoing tensions within Gabon's leadership led by coup architect Brice Oligui Nguema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

