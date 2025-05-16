Stalled Peace Talks: Russia and Ukraine's Diplomatic Dance in Istanbul

In a historic meeting in Istanbul, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators engaged in their first direct peace talks in over three years, aiming to resolve Europe's deadliest conflict since World War Two. The meeting was held at the Dolmabahce Palace and facilitated by Turkish officials.

Expectations for a breakthrough remained low, largely due to U.S. President Donald Trump's stance that progress required a direct meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The diplomatic gathering saw limited engagement, with mid-ranking officials negotiating only modest terms.

Both sides maintained firm positions, with Russia demanding territorial concessions and neutrality from Ukraine, and Kyiv seeking stronger security assurances from Western powers. The talks highlighted the enduring complexities of the conflict, with hopes for a swift resolution still distant.

(With inputs from agencies.)