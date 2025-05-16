Trump Urges Direct Talks with Putin Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

In a move that aims to ease tensions between Russia and Ukraine, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intent to engage in direct discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin. This comes after Putin's decision to withdraw from planned negotiations with Ukraine in Turkiye.

Trump expressed his determination to facilitate these talks, stating a face-to-face meeting with Putin is crucial for progress. Despite ongoing Russian strikes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is participating in the negotiations, indicating openness to an American-suggested ceasefire.

While Russia and Ukraine are engaging in their first peace talks in years, expectations for significant breakthroughs remain low. Trump emphasized the urgency of the situation, citing the tragic loss of life, and stressed that direct communication with Putin could be pivotal in resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)