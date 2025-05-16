Historic Istanbul Talks: A Step Towards Peace in Europe

In a crucial step towards resolving Europe's most lethal conflict since World War Two, Russian and Ukrainian negotiators convened in Istanbul on Friday. This meeting marks their first direct peace talks in over three years, amid growing pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Turkish live broadcasts captured the pivotal discussions at the iconic Dolmabahce Palace on the Bosphorus, where both parties, along with a Turkish delegation, engaged in dialogue. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan officiated the commencement of the talks with a welcoming address, highlighting the significance of this rare diplomatic engagement during ongoing hostilities.

While expectations for a significant breakthrough were already subdued, hopes waned on Thursday when President Trump suggested progress hinged on a direct encounter with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Trump, concluding his Middle East tour, indicated his readiness to meet Putin, stating it would be arranged at the earliest opportunity.

