Trump’s Syria Decision: A Bold Move Without Consulting Israel

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump has recognized Syria's new government, a decision made independently of consultations with the United States' close ally, Israel. President Trump maintained that this choice was 'the right thing to do,' reflecting his ambitions for Syria's future success.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump detailed the decision made at the end of a four-day Middle East visit that included a stop in Abu Dhabi. Trump's comments came amidst Israel's continued suspicion of Syria's Islamist President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration.

The president also announced plans to lift sanctions on Syria, a move that could redefine U.S.-Syria relations and alter geopolitical dynamics in the region, preceding his planned meeting with President Sharaa.

