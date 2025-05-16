Left Menu

Jeffrey Donaldson: A Former Politician's Historic Sex Offence Trial Set to Begin

The trial of ex-Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson, charged with historical sex offences, is set to start on November 3. The former DUP leader and his wife Eleanor face multiple charges. A review on Eleanor's participation is planned for June 5. The trial is expected to last three weeks.

Updated: 16-05-2025 16:42 IST
  United Kingdom

The trial of former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson, accused of historical sex offences, is slated to commence on November 3, as revealed in court proceedings on Friday.

The former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader, along with his wife Eleanor, faces significant legal battles, with Eleanor's health being reviewed on June 5 to determine her capacity to stand trial. Donaldson, a notable political figure, stepped down from leadership in March last year amid these allegations.

He denies charges, including multiple counts of indecent assault and gross indecency towards minors, spanning from 1985 to 2008. Eleanor Donaldson also contends against three charges, including aiding and abetting rape. Court anticipates the trial will last for three weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

