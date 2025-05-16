Congress Criticizes Government's 'Double Standards' on Diplomatic Initiatives
The Congress accuses the government of 'double standards' in diplomatic initiatives, criticizing the selective invitations to a meeting of NDA Chief Ministers while planning to send multi-party delegations abroad. The opposition highlights these inconsistencies against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor and emphasizes participation in international discussions on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.
The Congress party has accused the government of employing 'double standards' concerning its diplomatic efforts. On one hand, the government plans to send multi-party delegations abroad, while on the other, it reportedly invites only NDA Chief Ministers to discuss Operation Sindoor.
Congress highlights the inconsistency in the government's approach, pointing out that the Prime Minister is sending delegations to discuss India's stance on terrorism while excluding opposition leaders from key domestic meetings. The party expresses its intent to be part of these international delegations despite the exclusion.
This move comes after Operation Sindoor, launched post the April 22 Pahalgam attack, aimed at exposing Pakistan's terrorist activities globally. Several political parties, including opposition members, have agreed to participate, although the Congress criticizes the government's selective engagement tactics.
