Prime Minister Salam's Stand Against Security Threats
Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam underscores his commitment to national security, vowing not to allow any group, implicitly Hezbollah, to engage in actions threatening Lebanon's stability. He calls for unity and prioritizing national interests amidst regional tensions.
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a decisive statement on Saturday, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared his refusal to let any entity jeopardize Lebanon's security and unity. While not naming Hezbollah directly, his message was clearly aimed at the Iran-supported group.
Amid rising regional tensions, Salam urged all Lebanese to prioritize the nation's well-being, urging them to act with wisdom and patriotism. His statement, shared with Reuters, emphasized placing the interests of Lebanon and its citizens above all else.
Reaffirming his commitment to maintaining stability, Salam made it clear that he would not tolerate any actions that could drag the country into perilous adventures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
