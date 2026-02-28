Spain's Prime Minister Criticizes Unilateral Military Actions

Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has openly criticized the recent unilateral military actions undertaken by the United States and Israel. On Saturday, Sanchez highlighted that such actions only serve to escalate tensions, contributing to an increasingly uncertain and hostile international order.

Expressing his stance through a statement posted on the social media platform X, Sanchez also condemned the actions of Iran and its Revolutionary Guard. His statement emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and called for an immediate de-escalation of conflicts.

With strong words against the current geopolitical climate, Sanchez's remarks underscore Spain's call for peace and regulation, urging global leaders to prioritize diplomacy over military interventions.