Spain's Prime Minister Criticizes Unilateral Military Actions
Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, expressed his rejection of the recent unilateral military actions by the U.S. and Israel, describing them as escalating global tensions. In a statement on social media, Sanchez also criticized Iran and its Revolutionary Guard, demanding an immediate de-escalation and adherence to international law.
Expressing his stance through a statement posted on the social media platform X, Sanchez also condemned the actions of Iran and its Revolutionary Guard. His statement emphasized the importance of adhering to international law and called for an immediate de-escalation of conflicts.
With strong words against the current geopolitical climate, Sanchez's remarks underscore Spain's call for peace and regulation, urging global leaders to prioritize diplomacy over military interventions.
