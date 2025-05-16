Left Menu

US News in Brief: Housing, Rail Strike, Trump Deals and Legal Battles

A roundup of current U.S. domestic affairs reveals various challenges from housing market declines to a New Jersey transit strike. Additionally, President Trump announced major deals in the UAE, legal battles over agency firings continue, and FEMA struggles with staff losses. Meanwhile, funding cuts impact autism research.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:38 IST
The domestic news landscape in the U.S. is marked by significant developments impacting the housing market, transit systems, and federal agencies. Housing starts in April saw a 2.1% decrease due to tariffs and high mortgage rates, affecting single-family homebuilding, according to the Commerce Department.

In New Jersey, the first transit rail strike in over four decades commenced as wage negotiations failed, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. This comes on the heels of President Trump's announced $200 billion deals with the UAE, which includes investments in aviation and AI advancements.

Legal scrutiny continues as courts weigh in on President Trump's authority over federal agency appointments. Meanwhile, internal challenges surface at FEMA with severe staff shortages, complicating hurricane preparations. Furthermore, the administration's cuts to autism research funding have sparked concern among health advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

