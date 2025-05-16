US News in Brief: Housing, Rail Strike, Trump Deals and Legal Battles

The domestic news landscape in the U.S. is marked by significant developments impacting the housing market, transit systems, and federal agencies. Housing starts in April saw a 2.1% decrease due to tariffs and high mortgage rates, affecting single-family homebuilding, according to the Commerce Department.

In New Jersey, the first transit rail strike in over four decades commenced as wage negotiations failed, leaving thousands of commuters stranded. This comes on the heels of President Trump's announced $200 billion deals with the UAE, which includes investments in aviation and AI advancements.

Legal scrutiny continues as courts weigh in on President Trump's authority over federal agency appointments. Meanwhile, internal challenges surface at FEMA with severe staff shortages, complicating hurricane preparations. Furthermore, the administration's cuts to autism research funding have sparked concern among health advocates.

