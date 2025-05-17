India's Political Pulse: Key Events Across the State

In a bustling array of political activities, India witnessed compelling events across its states on Saturday, May 17. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led a convocation ceremony signaling key developments.

Notable in the NCR region was CM Rekha Gupta's participation in a Delhi government event, alongside BJP MP Manoj Tiwari joining a Tiranga rally. The Aam Aadmi Party also held a significant press conference.

In the east, Tripura's CM Manik Saha inaugurated a dairy unit, and Assam celebrated the launch of the 'Lakhimi Mistri' initiative, emphasizing women's empowerment in masonry, marking the region's progression in sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)