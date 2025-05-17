India's Political Pulse: Key Events Across the State
This national news schedule covers significant political events across India, including speeches by top leaders like Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and various Chief Ministers. It features political rallies, government achievements, and cultural celebrations. Notable events include convocation ceremonies, Tiranga rallies, inaugurations, and socio-political gatherings.
- Country:
- India
In a bustling array of political activities, India witnessed compelling events across its states on Saturday, May 17. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar led a convocation ceremony signaling key developments.
Notable in the NCR region was CM Rekha Gupta's participation in a Delhi government event, alongside BJP MP Manoj Tiwari joining a Tiranga rally. The Aam Aadmi Party also held a significant press conference.
In the east, Tripura's CM Manik Saha inaugurated a dairy unit, and Assam celebrated the launch of the 'Lakhimi Mistri' initiative, emphasizing women's empowerment in masonry, marking the region's progression in sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
