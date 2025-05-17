Call for Constructive Engagement in Kashmir: A United Front

The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) recently expressed support for MP Asaduddin Owaisi's call for India to engage more constructively with the people of Kashmir.

National Conference's spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar emphasized the need to reduce the trust deficit, urging the central government to "adopt" Kashmiris and ensure their rights are protected.

Meanwhile, PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan highlighted the ongoing issues in the region and called for governmental support to tackle underlying problems, advocating for countering negative narratives adverse to Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)