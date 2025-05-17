Left Menu

Call for Constructive Engagement in Kashmir: A United Front

The National Conference and PDP backed AIMIM MP Owaisi's call for the Indian government to engage constructively with Kashmiris and prevent them from being neglected. They emphasized reducing the trust deficit and addressing the real problems in the region, highlighting the need for governmental support and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) recently expressed support for MP Asaduddin Owaisi's call for India to engage more constructively with the people of Kashmir.

National Conference's spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar emphasized the need to reduce the trust deficit, urging the central government to "adopt" Kashmiris and ensure their rights are protected.

Meanwhile, PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan highlighted the ongoing issues in the region and called for governmental support to tackle underlying problems, advocating for countering negative narratives adverse to Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

