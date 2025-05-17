Left Menu

Defections Shake AAP as Indraprastha Vikas Party Emerges

Fifteen AAP councillors resigned from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, forming the Indraprastha Vikas Party. They cited halted development and internal conflicts within AAP. The BJP was accused of instigating the defections, which they denied, blaming AAP’s policies for dissatisfaction. The new party aims for effective governance and public welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2025 22:05 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 22:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A significant political shift unfolded in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi as 15 AAP councillors resigned, launching the Indraprastha Vikas Party. The councillors highlighted stalled developmental projects and internal discord within the AAP as key reasons for their departure.

Accusations flew as AAP alleged that the ruling BJP orchestrated the defections by offering substantial monetary incentives. However, the BJP dismissed these claims, insisting that the councillors were simply disillusioned by AAP's ineffective policies and governance.

The new party aims to focus on revitalizing public welfare initiatives and ensuring smoother civic administration, steering clear of broader state-level politics. This mass resignation has reduced AAP's presence in the 250-member House, as political tensions continue to rise in Delhi's municipal landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

