Portugal's Political Puzzle: Uncertain Times Ahead

Millions of Portuguese citizens are expected to vote in the country's third general election within three years, as uncertainty reigns over the formation of a stable government.

The election, set in motion by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's loss of parliamentary confidence just one year into his centre-right minority government's term, has voters divided amid integrity concerns regarding his family's consultancy dealings. Montenegro, however, denies any misconduct.

Key electoral issues like housing and immigration intersect with a history of fragile governments, leaving the country's future governance in doubt. While Montenegro's Democratic Alliance leads the polls, the lack of a clear majority emphasizes the unpredictable political terrain ahead for Portugal.

