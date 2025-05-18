Portugal's Political Puzzle: Uncertain Times Ahead
Portugal faces its third general election in three years, with uncertainty looming over forming a stable government. Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's party, the Democratic Alliance, could gain the most seats but not a majority. Key issues include housing and immigration, with potential alliances in question and voter fatigue prevalent.
Millions of Portuguese citizens are expected to vote in the country's third general election within three years, as uncertainty reigns over the formation of a stable government.
The election, set in motion by Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's loss of parliamentary confidence just one year into his centre-right minority government's term, has voters divided amid integrity concerns regarding his family's consultancy dealings. Montenegro, however, denies any misconduct.
Key electoral issues like housing and immigration intersect with a history of fragile governments, leaving the country's future governance in doubt. While Montenegro's Democratic Alliance leads the polls, the lack of a clear majority emphasizes the unpredictable political terrain ahead for Portugal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
