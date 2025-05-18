India's Military Might: Fadnavis Praises Self-Reliant Defence Push

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded India's self-reliant defence production models, initiated in 2014, during a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Nagpur's Khaparkheda village. He claimed these initiatives have positioned India among the top five global armed forces, with defence capabilities surpassing Pakistan fivefold.

Fadnavis stressed that the world acknowledges India's superior defence technology, as evidenced by increasing international orders for Indian military equipment. He celebrated India's military dominance, which was further demonstrated by precise cross-border actions leading to Pakistan's call for a ceasefire.

Amidst political friction, Fadnavis criticized opposition attempts to politicize national interests. He commended Indians for boycotting Turkiye for its stance supporting Pakistan while emphasizing the importance of unity in supporting the nation's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)