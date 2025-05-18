Left Menu

India's Military Might: Fadnavis Praises Self-Reliant Defence Push

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted India's exemplary defence capabilities and attributed the country's military dominance to self-reliant defence production models initiated in 2014. During the 'Tiranga Yatra', he emphasized India's growing stature in global defence technology while rebuking critics and highlighting diplomatic actions against Turkiye and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-05-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 11:47 IST
India's Military Might: Fadnavis Praises Self-Reliant Defence Push
Devendra Fadnavis
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded India's self-reliant defence production models, initiated in 2014, during a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Nagpur's Khaparkheda village. He claimed these initiatives have positioned India among the top five global armed forces, with defence capabilities surpassing Pakistan fivefold.

Fadnavis stressed that the world acknowledges India's superior defence technology, as evidenced by increasing international orders for Indian military equipment. He celebrated India's military dominance, which was further demonstrated by precise cross-border actions leading to Pakistan's call for a ceasefire.

Amidst political friction, Fadnavis criticized opposition attempts to politicize national interests. He commended Indians for boycotting Turkiye for its stance supporting Pakistan while emphasizing the importance of unity in supporting the nation's interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New AI model detects credit card fraud with 99% accuracy and zero black box

Healthcare cyberattacks surge: Ransomware behind one in three breached patient records

How Gen Z is using digital platforms to lead climate action?

AI in journalism: Opportunity or obsolescence for the fourth estate?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025