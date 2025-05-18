Left Menu

Pope Leo's Commitment to Ukraine: A Call for Lasting Peace

Pope Leo and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are set to meet privately following the pope's inaugural Mass. The Vatican announced their meeting, highlighting Leo's concern for the war in Ukraine. After the Mass, Leo described Ukraine as 'martyred' and urged for a 'just and lasting peace'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:44 IST
Pope Leo's Commitment to Ukraine: A Call for Lasting Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Pope Leo is scheduled for a private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following his inaugural Mass this Sunday, the Vatican has confirmed. The meeting underscores the pope's concern for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marking the first known conversation between the newly-elected pontiff and a foreign leader.

In a statement shortly after the Mass, Leo referred to Ukraine as 'martyred' and appealed for a 'just and lasting peace' in the war-torn region. The pontiff's remarks highlight the Vatican's diplomatic focus on fostering peace in the area.

The upcoming meeting with President Zelenskiy signifies an important step in the diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Ukraine, as Pope Leo seeks a role in promoting global peace and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025