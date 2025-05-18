Pope Leo's Commitment to Ukraine: A Call for Lasting Peace

Pope Leo is scheduled for a private meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy following his inaugural Mass this Sunday, the Vatican has confirmed. The meeting underscores the pope's concern for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, marking the first known conversation between the newly-elected pontiff and a foreign leader.

In a statement shortly after the Mass, Leo referred to Ukraine as 'martyred' and appealed for a 'just and lasting peace' in the war-torn region. The pontiff's remarks highlight the Vatican's diplomatic focus on fostering peace in the area.

The upcoming meeting with President Zelenskiy signifies an important step in the diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Ukraine, as Pope Leo seeks a role in promoting global peace and reconciliation.

