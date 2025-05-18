Left Menu

Mohammad Amin Bhat's Departure from DPAP

Former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat has resigned from Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party. Bhat, elected from Devsar in 2014, was the provincial president of DPAP. He expressed gratitude to Azad upon leaving, having previously resigned from Congress to join Azad after Article 370's abrogation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 15:58 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat has resigned from Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), as confirmed in a statement on Sunday.

Bhat, who held a seat in the assembly from the Devsar constituency since 2014, announced his decision to step away from the party, marking an end to his tenure as the provincial president of DPAP.

Expressing his gratitude towards Azad, Bhat also conveyed his best wishes. Previously, he had parted ways with Congress to join Azad's regional party following the historic abrogation of Article 370.

