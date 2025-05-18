Political Realignments in Bihar: Kishor and Singh Join Forces
Prashant Kishor and RCP Singh, former close associates of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, have joined forces ahead of the state's assembly polls. They announced a merger between their parties, aiming to challenge Kumar's leadership and form a government free from crime, corruption, and communalism.
In a significant political development in Bihar, Prashant Kishor and RCP Singh, once close aides of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have united to contest the upcoming assembly elections.
Announcing their collaboration at a press conference, they unveiled the merger of Singh's Aap Sabki Aawaz with Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, aiming to provide an alternative to Kumar's administration.
Their campaign focuses on establishing a crime-free, corruption-free, and communalism-free government, promising to repeat the success they achieved in aligning with Kumar and Lalu Prasad in 2015.
