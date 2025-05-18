Political Realignments in Bihar: Kishor and Singh Join Forces

In a significant political development in Bihar, Prashant Kishor and RCP Singh, once close aides of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, have united to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Announcing their collaboration at a press conference, they unveiled the merger of Singh's Aap Sabki Aawaz with Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, aiming to provide an alternative to Kumar's administration.

Their campaign focuses on establishing a crime-free, corruption-free, and communalism-free government, promising to repeat the success they achieved in aligning with Kumar and Lalu Prasad in 2015.

(With inputs from agencies.)