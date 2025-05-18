Left Menu

Trump's Gulf Tour: A New Middle East Order Unveiled

President Trump's recent Gulf tour signifies a shift in Middle East dynamics, placing Israel's Netanyahu in a precarious position. The U.S. aims to strengthen ties with Sunni-led states, while Netanyahu's refusal to concede on Gaza and Iran creates tension. The trip highlights economic deals and a renewed diplomatic approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 18:34 IST
Trump's Gulf Tour: A New Middle East Order Unveiled
Netanyahu

In a significant diplomatic tour, U.S. President Donald Trump embarked on a journey across key Gulf states, realigning the Middle East's power dynamics. The visit underscored a pivot towards Sunni-led nations, overshadowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces increasing isolation.

Tension rises as Netanyahu's defiance on Gaza and Iran challenges U.S. diplomatic goals. Washington is frustrated by Israel's resistance to a Gaza ceasefire and Netanyahu's opposition to U.S.-Iran negotiations. Trump's administration signals that unconditional support for Israel's right-leaning agenda cannot be guaranteed.

Trump's itinerary was marked by major arms and financial deals, reinforcing ties with Gulf monarchies eager for advanced U.S. technology and weaponry. This strategic shift places Saudi Arabia and its allies at the forefront of a new Middle East order, while sidelining Israel from pivotal regional developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

Panama's Prolonged Protests: Sovereignty and Social Security at Stake

 Global
2
Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

Trump Administration Permits Controversial Gun Device Sales

 Global
3
Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

Microsoft's Role in Israeli Military Operations Revealed Amid Controversy

 United States
4
Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

Jury Dismissed Amidst Laughter Allegations in Canadian Hockey Assault Trial

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Custom Diet Tips from AI: Fuzzy Variables Enhance Clarity and Nutritional Precision

Guiding Access and Control: WHO’s 2025 Blueprint for Controlled Medicines Policy

Embedded Tax and Trade Bias: Why VAT Exemptions Fail to Meet Equity Objectives

Balancing AI and Rigor: How LLMs Are Reshaping Evaluation Practices at Global Scale

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025