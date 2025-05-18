Trump's Gulf Tour: A New Middle East Order Unveiled

In a significant diplomatic tour, U.S. President Donald Trump embarked on a journey across key Gulf states, realigning the Middle East's power dynamics. The visit underscored a pivot towards Sunni-led nations, overshadowing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces increasing isolation.

Tension rises as Netanyahu's defiance on Gaza and Iran challenges U.S. diplomatic goals. Washington is frustrated by Israel's resistance to a Gaza ceasefire and Netanyahu's opposition to U.S.-Iran negotiations. Trump's administration signals that unconditional support for Israel's right-leaning agenda cannot be guaranteed.

Trump's itinerary was marked by major arms and financial deals, reinforcing ties with Gulf monarchies eager for advanced U.S. technology and weaponry. This strategic shift places Saudi Arabia and its allies at the forefront of a new Middle East order, while sidelining Israel from pivotal regional developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)