Left Menu

Taxing the Untouchable: Ahluwalia's Call for State Revenue Boost via Agricultural Taxation

Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, suggests that state governments could tax large agricultural farms with high incomes to improve their finances. This revenue would remain with the states, highlighting the potential for decentralized financial management and reduced reliance on central government resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:10 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:10 IST
Taxing the Untouchable: Ahluwalia's Call for State Revenue Boost via Agricultural Taxation
Montek Singh Ahluwalia
  • Country:
  • India

Economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia has proposed that state governments should consider taxing large, diversified agriculture farms, particularly those generating substantial income, to bolster their financial standing. Speaking at an event on the 16th Finance Commission report, Ahluwalia emphasized that this revenue should be retained by the states, without needing to share it with the central government.

Ahluwalia argued that while the Constitution limits the central government's taxation powers over agriculture, state governments are not similarly restricted. He questioned the long-standing assumption that all agriculture should remain exempt from income tax, suggesting that high-income agricultural holdings could contribute significantly to state revenues.

He also highlighted the importance of empowering lower levels of government in managing human capital such as education and health, citing successful population control in southern states as an example. The economist noted the potential benefits of state-level political decisions aimed at decentralizing resources and achieving international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Jihadist Threat: Militant Expansion in West Africa's Borderlands

Escalating Jihadist Threat: Militant Expansion in West Africa's Borderlands

 Senegal
2
SA Resumes FMD Vaccine Production After 20 Years

SA Resumes FMD Vaccine Production After 20 Years

 South Africa
3
New Labor Rule Could Shift Landscape for Gig Workers

New Labor Rule Could Shift Landscape for Gig Workers

 Global
4
Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitutional Mandate Questioned

Controversy Over Central Forces Deployment in West Bengal: EC's Constitution...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026