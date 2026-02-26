Left Menu

U.S. Slows Down Lukoil Asset Sales Amid Ukraine Peace Talks

The U.S. has delayed Lukoil's international asset sales to pressure Russia in Ukraine peace negotiations, extending deadlines up to April 1. Lukoil's sales, vital due to U.S. sanctions, involve assets worth $22 billion. Major entities like ExxonMobil and Carlyle Group are interested buyers amid ongoing diplomatic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:13 IST
The United States has strategically delayed the sale of Russian oil giant Lukoil's international assets in a move to apply pressure on Russia amid stalled Ukraine peace talks, according to sources. The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control confirmed the deadline extension for concluding deals until April 1.

Despite negotiations in Geneva, Abu Dhabi, and Miami, no consensus has been reached among U.S., Russian, and Ukrainian officials regarding a peace settlement. The focal points of these discussions include U.S. sanctions on Russia's principal oil player, Rosneft, alongside Lukoil, highlighting the geopolitical complexities at play.

Lukoil's asset sale, driven by sanctions and valued at $22 billion, has attracted interest from firms like ExxonMobil and Carlyle Group. The White House and related U.S. departments have intensified their involvement, demonstrating the high stakes of these negotiations amidst the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

