U.S. Slows Down Lukoil Asset Sales Amid Ukraine Peace Talks
The U.S. has delayed Lukoil's international asset sales to pressure Russia in Ukraine peace negotiations, extending deadlines up to April 1. Lukoil's sales, vital due to U.S. sanctions, involve assets worth $22 billion. Major entities like ExxonMobil and Carlyle Group are interested buyers amid ongoing diplomatic discussions.
The United States has strategically delayed the sale of Russian oil giant Lukoil's international assets in a move to apply pressure on Russia amid stalled Ukraine peace talks, according to sources. The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control confirmed the deadline extension for concluding deals until April 1.
Despite negotiations in Geneva, Abu Dhabi, and Miami, no consensus has been reached among U.S., Russian, and Ukrainian officials regarding a peace settlement. The focal points of these discussions include U.S. sanctions on Russia's principal oil player, Rosneft, alongside Lukoil, highlighting the geopolitical complexities at play.
Lukoil's asset sale, driven by sanctions and valued at $22 billion, has attracted interest from firms like ExxonMobil and Carlyle Group. The White House and related U.S. departments have intensified their involvement, demonstrating the high stakes of these negotiations amidst the ongoing conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)