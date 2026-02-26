Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Candidates Tamper with Timing Equipment in Mumbai Police Recruitment Tests

Four candidates are implicated in manipulating timing devices during police physical recruitment tests in Mumbai. Allegations include swapping electronic chips and taking shortcuts. Investigations uncover multiple discrepancies in both 100-metre and 1600-metre races, leading to two FIRs being filed against the suspects.

Updated: 26-02-2026 21:13 IST
Scandal Unveiled: Candidates Tamper with Timing Equipment in Mumbai Police Recruitment Tests
Authorities in Mumbai revealed on Thursday that serious tampering occurred during police recruitment tests. Four individuals are under scrutiny for allegedly manipulating timing equipment at the Police Training Centre in Marol, Andheri.

The physical tests, including 100-metre and 1600-metre races, require candidates to adhere to strict timing protocols. Electronic chips record these performances, but several candidates manipulated their results, officials said. A candidate was found swapping his chip and had to be hospitalized, raising red flags.

Further investigation uncovered that additional candidates took unauthorized shortcuts and manipulated timing data. Two FIRs have been lodged, and a full probe into these irregularities is ongoing.

