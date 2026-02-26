Scandal Unveiled: Candidates Tamper with Timing Equipment in Mumbai Police Recruitment Tests

Authorities in Mumbai revealed on Thursday that serious tampering occurred during police recruitment tests. Four individuals are under scrutiny for allegedly manipulating timing equipment at the Police Training Centre in Marol, Andheri.

The physical tests, including 100-metre and 1600-metre races, require candidates to adhere to strict timing protocols. Electronic chips record these performances, but several candidates manipulated their results, officials said. A candidate was found swapping his chip and had to be hospitalized, raising red flags.

Further investigation uncovered that additional candidates took unauthorized shortcuts and manipulated timing data. Two FIRs have been lodged, and a full probe into these irregularities is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)