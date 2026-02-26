Unseen Threats on Ghana's Waters: Fishermen Under Siege

In a dramatic incident early Thursday, four fishing boats fell prey to unidentified gunmen off the central coast of Ghana, sparking a coordinated search-and-rescue mission by the nation's navy and air force.

Local lawmaker Gizella Tetteh reported survivors described the harrowing ordeal where, although the 71 fishermen survived, their vessels were stripped of valuable outboard motors and generators.

As the Ghana Armed Forces investigate, this alarming attack highlights the Gulf of Guinea's reputation as a perilous zone for piracy, raising calls for enhanced maritime security.

