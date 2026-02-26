Left Menu

Unseen Threats on Ghana's Waters: Fishermen Under Siege

Four fishing boats were attacked by unidentified gunmen in central Ghana's waters, prompting a search-and-rescue mission by the navy and air force. All 71 fishermen survived, although their equipment was stolen. The Gulf of Guinea's piracy risks underscore the need for heightened maritime security.

In a dramatic incident early Thursday, four fishing boats fell prey to unidentified gunmen off the central coast of Ghana, sparking a coordinated search-and-rescue mission by the nation's navy and air force.

Local lawmaker Gizella Tetteh reported survivors described the harrowing ordeal where, although the 71 fishermen survived, their vessels were stripped of valuable outboard motors and generators.

As the Ghana Armed Forces investigate, this alarming attack highlights the Gulf of Guinea's reputation as a perilous zone for piracy, raising calls for enhanced maritime security.

