Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, announced on Sunday that he turned down a governmental request—suggested to be French—to silence conservative voices in Romania during a critical presidential election runoff.

The contest, between a right-wing eurosceptic and a centrist independent, is pivotal for Romania's economy and the European Union's cohesion.

France refuted any claims of meddling, calling the allegations unfounded. Durov, previously detained in France, asserts Telegram's commitment to freedom of speech and fair elections.

