Telegram's Refusal: Upholding Free Speech in Romanian Elections
Telegram founder Pavel Durov rejected a request, implied to be from France, to censor conservative voices in Romania's presidential run-off. The election is crucial for Romania's economy and EU politics. France denied interference allegations, and Durov emphasized the importance of free speech and fair elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-05-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 22:57 IST
Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, announced on Sunday that he turned down a governmental request—suggested to be French—to silence conservative voices in Romania during a critical presidential election runoff.
The contest, between a right-wing eurosceptic and a centrist independent, is pivotal for Romania's economy and the European Union's cohesion.
France refuted any claims of meddling, calling the allegations unfounded. Durov, previously detained in France, asserts Telegram's commitment to freedom of speech and fair elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
