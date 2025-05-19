Left Menu

Poland's Presidential Race Heads to Runoff

In Poland's presidential election, liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki are the leading candidates, with a runoff scheduled in two weeks as neither secured the required 50% majority. Far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen secured 15.4% in the exit polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2025 00:47 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 00:47 IST
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's presidential election is heading for a runoff as the two leading candidates await the final round. Exit polls reveal liberal Warsaw mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki are neck and neck, securing 30.8% and 29.1% respectively.

Trzaskowski and Nawrocki emerged as the top contenders among 13 candidates, rendering a second round inevitable as neither reached the needed 50% majority. The election is set to continue with a decisive vote scheduled for June 1.

Far-right candidate Slawomir Mentzen captured 15.4% of the vote, according to exit poll data. Official results are expected early next week, providing a clearer picture of the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

